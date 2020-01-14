Jammin (Jay El) Debuts with “Double Up”.

Jammin, born Ugonoh Oneshoagbe Martin, is a singer , songwriter, performing and recording artist, Who hails from Okpekpe in Edo state, Nigeria. A graduate of theatre and media arts from Edo State University, Ekpoma. Jammin who cites the legendary Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Daddy Showkey and Blakky as some of his early influences, blends his soul and Reggae/Dancehall to create his blend of Afro Music.

Signed to Fontana City Entertainment, the singer who released his debut single ‘Double Up‘ produced by prolific producer, Dr Amir hopes to inspire the next generation with his music, which centred around spreading love and positivity.

Listen and Enjoy!

STREAM/DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Jammin – “Double Up” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...