Jamie Foxx Shows The World His Bulked-up Physique As He Prepares For Mike Tyson Biopic

Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx has confirmed that he will play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic about the life of the American former heavyweight boxer.

Casting for the highly anticipated film, with Foxx in the lead role, was first announced in 2014 but after a six-year hiatus there had been some doubts about whether it would be made.

Speaking to Hollywood producer Mark Birnbaum in an Instagram Live interview on Thursday, the 52-year-old actor, who is also a comedian, singer and producer, put an end to those rumors, revealing he had been bulking up with a grueling exercise regime in preparation for filming.

When asked whether the film would go ahead, he gave an emphatic “yes.”