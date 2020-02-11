Categories
Jahbless – “Rere” ft. Bigmc Pro

Jah Bless” is a multi talented performing artist, song writer and composer and CEO “Jah Bless Entertainment Worldwide”.

His soulful and melodious voice has been a tool he has constantly used to entertain his fans world wide as he debuts his most anticipated single titled “Rere

Rere” is a mid temple jam, clubs and djs will love featuring Industry heavyweight “Bigmc Pro“,. Mixed and mastered by Freaky.

Jah Bless” has promised to keep his fans entertained all year long. kindly Download and share!!!


DOWNLOAD MP3

Follow Jah bless on all social media platforms:
Instagram/Facebook/ YouTube
@Jahbless entertainment
Twitter@jahbless_ent

