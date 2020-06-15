Jadon Sancho Open To Returning To Manchester City In Order To Get His Move To The Premier League

Jadon Sancho would reportedly consider making a sensational return to Manchester City as he fears being left in limbo if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a big-money move away from Dortmund this summer, with Manchester United in hot pursuit of the England international while Liverpool and Chelsea have kept tabs on him.

However, the Bundesliga giants are refusing to budge on Sancho’s £100million asking price, and United are not expected to go that high amid the current economic uncertainty.

And according to the Sun, with a move to United now unlikely – Sancho has told friends that he would be open to returning to former club City if Pep Guardiola’s side showed interest in his services.

Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl revealed on Saturday that they are planning for Sancho to stay next season. ‘There is nothing new on this topic [a move],’ he said.

‘Of course there have been a few themes with Jadon in the last few weeks. We’ve cleared all that up. At the moment we’re working on the assumption that Jadon will be with Borussia Dortmund next season.’

Sancho started for Dortmund as they beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-0 on Saturday thanks to a last-gasp winner from Erling Haaland.

However, his recent breaking of the coronavirus protocols to get his hair cut was the latest in a long line of issues Dortmund have had.

Earlier in the season, the England international was dropped from Dortmund’s starting line-up for their Champions League clash with Barcelona, after he was ‘considerably late’ to a team meeting.

Whether City go in for Sancho remains to be seen after he left the club back in 2017 for an initial fee of around £8m.

With competition for places hugely fierce at the Etihad, Sancho – who was at City between 2015 and 2017 – opted for Dortmund to gain regular experience of first-team football.

Since joining Dortmund, he has shone for the Bundesliga giants and has become one of the most sought after stars in Europe.

