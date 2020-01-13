JABU holds 10th Convocation,18 bags First class degrees

Damisi Ojo, Akure

Nineteen students of the Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji-Arakeji will on Friday receive First Class honours at its 10th Convocation ceremonies.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university,Prof Kola Sonaike disclosed this at Ikeji-Arakeji on Monday at a news conference

According to Sonaike, 501 students would be given first degree certificates across 23 undergraduate programmes of the institution while 27 students would be awarded postgraduate certificates.

The graduands are 19 in the first class honours, 175 have second class honours upper grade, 225 second class honours lower grade and 82 have third class grade.

Another category of 27 students will be awarded postgraduate certificates.

He said seven of them will have postgraduate diploma certificates while the remaining 20 will be given Masters degree certificates,” he stated.

Sonaike said six eminent Nigerians will be conferred with honorary doctorate degree awards on Friday.

He said recipients have actively engaged themselves in the pursuit of service for the global community and humanity.

They include Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun and his Oyo state counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

Others are Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly,Mrs Victoria Samson, the Managing Director of Bovas Company Ltd. and Mr Emmanuel Aderemi Awode, the Chairman of Chemstar Group of Companies, Lagos,” he said.

The VC noted that the best graduating student, Joseph Temitope, in the university had a CGPA of 4.80.

Sonaike described the university as entrepreneural-based institution with quality and best teaching.

He explained that JABU was aimed at building up job creators and self-sufficient student,adding that they

are determined to ensure continuous improvement in the quality of our academic programmes for the production of highly qualified and skilled graduates who will be self-reliant and job creators.

The VC said “Our university is structured into five colleges, comprising 23 programmes, and fully accredited and the college of postgraduate studies with 25 programmes at postgraduate diploma, masters and doctoral levels,” he explained.

He said the institution’s staff welfare was also paramount to the management, adding that all deserved staff got promoted and that salaries were paid regularly without any salary backlog.

