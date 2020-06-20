Jabi Lake Mall Board Issues Statement, Says They Never Approved Of Naira Marley’s Concert

The Board of Directors of Jabi Lake Mall, the venue where Naira Marley had his concert in Abuja has issued a statement about the situation.

Recall that the scandal started after Naira Marley and KimOprah hosted a show at the Jabi Lake Mall Car Park. The outing stirred public outrage, especially because Nigeria is still on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after, the Federal Government banned ExecuJet for flying the celebrities and also shut down the Jabi Lake Mall.

However, in a new statement, the board of directors of the Jabi Lake Mall denied authorizing the concert. Accoring to the letter, an employee took the illegal decision to host the event on the property without informing superiors and shareholder s only got to know about it via social media.

The shareholders were shocked to learn that a middle-level employee of Broll Management Company, for unknown reasons ignored express directives and the laws and regulations of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This employee, it was learned, took the illegal decision to host the event on the property without informing their superiors at Broll, and the shareholders only found out about this concert after the fact via social media.

“Shareholders of Jabi Lake Mall are fully cooperating with the FCT Ministry and support any and all governmental action against all those who orchestrated this irresponsible that has marred the reputation of the Mall that has to date fully ensured a safe and healthy business environment for both the tenants and customers. Shareholders main concern at this time is for the tenants — survival of their businesses and the employees’ welfare —as well as the comfort and convenience of their customers. Knowing that Jabi Lake Mall has pharmacies, grocery stores, food outlets and other essential services, they are working hard to get these stores reopened so the residents of Abuja are not inconvenienced. Knowing that the current financial climate has already been a blow to businesses, they are working hard to get the mall reopened so that these businesses can continue to service their customers, generate revenue, pay their staff and pay their taxes.”

The post Jabi Lake Mall Board Issues Statement, Says They Never Approved Of Naira Marley’s Concert appeared first on tooXclusive.

