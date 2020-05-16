Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole verbal war in 2016 normal during political campaigns – Edo APC leaders

Our Reporter

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State have described as normal the ‘fierce exchange of words’ between the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu in 2016 when both men were on different political sides in the build-up to the election that produced the incumbent Godwin Obaseki.

Responding to a letter addressed to the President by some persons criticizing Ize-Iyamu, the leaders from the three senatorial zones of Edo State explained that both Oshiomhole and Ize-Iyamu have since put the events of the 2016 election behind them.,

They said: “In the letter of lies sent to Your Excellency, the faceless authors mentioned the 2016 Gubernatorial Campaign in Edo State, in a futile bid to revive the fierce exchanges that are normal during electoral campaigns.

“However, they sought to hinge on the exchanges with the intention of spreading the falsehood that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is not politically marketable.

They mentioned that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, while campaigning vigorously against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, made statements that are neither unusual nor unexpected in a political campaign. However, they failed to mention the glowing words the same Comrade Adams Oshiomhole showered on the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu when he turned 50 years of age. In the letter personally signed by Comrade Oshiomhole, he specially praised Pastor Ize-Iyamu’s competence, resourcefulness, diplomatic temperament, intelligence, and uncommon wisdom which paved the way for the great electoral victories enjoyed at the time by the ACN, one of the parties that merged to form the APC in 2013.”

“These faceless individuals did not mention that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was the Chairman of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s 1st anniversary in office as Governor of Edo State. They did not mention that Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu was the Director-General of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s 2nd term campaign in 2012 in which the party recorded resounding victory winning in all 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State, a victory which has not been matched till date.”

