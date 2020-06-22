Iwobi Fires Blank As 236th Merseyside Derby End In Stalemate

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi fired blanks for Everton as they played out a goalless draw against Liverpool in the 236th Merseyside derby on Sunday night.

The match which was played at Goodison Park saw Carlo Ancelotti start Iwobi on the right wing while Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin led the attack. Jurgen Klopp played Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino upfront but there was no place for Mohamed Salah who sat on the bench for 90minutes.

Liverpool who were looking to be crowned premier league champions for the first time since 30 years needed two victories after Manchester City destroyed Arsenal 3-0 at the Etihad last Wednesday.

Interestingly, the Toffees had the best chance of the encounter when Tom Davies’ right foot shot came off the bottom right corner of the post after a slight deflection from Joe Gomes. And at the other end, Fabinho’s freekick was tipped over the bar by Jordan Pickford.

Iwobi made way for Brazilian winger, Bernard in the 88th minute as the match ended goalless. The Nigerian has scored just once for Everton in the premier league this season.

Liverpool lead with 83 points, 23 more than second placed Manchester City and now need five points to win the premier league while Everton sit 12th with 38 points. It’s eight more games before the end of the season.

