Iwobi craves quick return

EVERTON summer signing Alex Iwobi has posted a positive two-word Instagram update to let Toffees fans know that he will be ‘back soon’.

The Super Eagles striker was taken off in the 11th minute against former club Arsenal last month with a hamstring injury, and he has been absent ever since.

However, the 23-year-old latest update suggests he could be return to the pitch in the nearest future, which will be a boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti who has barely seen the £34m addition in action.

Iwobi has hardly hit the ground running since his move to Goodison Park either, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside outfit. It will also be interesting to see where the experienced former Napoli boss sees the African fitting into his starting XI too, with Duncan Ferguson starting him on the left in his final caretaker match in charge against the Gunners.

