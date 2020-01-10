I’ve forgiven those who worked against my ambition, says Nwosu

By Chris Njoku, Owerri

THE candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, said he has forgiven everybody who worked to truncate his ambition to govern the state, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohhole.

He said: “I have forgiven all of them. What we need is to move ahead, we are brothers and sisters. There must be peace in the state.”

Nwosu who spoke at the Sam Mbakwe Cargo Airport on arrival from Abuja said he is back to APC to reposition the platform in Imo State foir future elections. He said he had no intention of leaving the party but was compelled to do so when someone else was foisted on it after he emerged as its governorship flag bearer in the last election.

Nwosu said the Supreme Court judgment has now made it clear that “I am the candidate of the APC”. He added: “What that means was that another person was foisted on the party. I am the authentic governorship candidate of APC.”

The apex court had in its judgment recently held that Nwosu, a son-in-law to the immediate governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was nominated by the party.

The former Chief of Staff to the Governor said there can only be one governor in a state and that once the Supreme Court has given a verdict one has to accept it.

He said: “For me, politics is not a do-or die-affair. For me, politics is give-and-take. I abide by the Supreme Court decision; whether it is good or bad, I accept it. What matters for me is Imo State.

“I am not fighting to be governor of Imo State by all means. I want to be governor of Imo State, but to God be the glory if it is how God wants it. I have said in my statement that whoever that wins after the Supreme Court judgment, whether it is Emeka Ihedioha or Ifeanyi Ararume, I would support the person.”

Nwosu said that he has no regrets contesting the election. He added: “As a young man of 43, I ran for the election for the first time and won and everybody knows what happened.”

He commended all his supporters, including those who came to the airport to welcome him for their unflinching support.

