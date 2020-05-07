It’s hard making a hit song, says Davido’s producer

By Gbenga Bada

Davido’s music producer, Shizzi has opened up on the challenges of making a hit song saying it isn’t an easy task.

Shizzi remarked randomly on May 4, on the microblogging site, Twitter.

He tweeted: “I swear making a single hit isn’t easy.”

Continuing, the instrumentalist, who is responsible for the production of several hit songs by Davido, said those who have been able to produce and record several hits should be accorded some form of respect.

“…so respect to those that have plenty of dem,” Shizzi further tweeted.

Shizzi also hinted that he can’t wait to release his first music project ever. He went on to say he might release some free beats for up and coming music acts to sing.

The Nigerian music producer and songwriter was born Oluwaseyi Akerele but is widely known and referred to as Shizzi. Signed to Sony/ATV music publishing, Shizzi is responsible for the production of a slew of songs by Davido and they include ‘Dami Duro,’ ‘Ekuro,’ ‘Daddy Mi,’ ‘Blow my mind,’ ‘Fans mi’ and more.

He has also worked with top artists that include Wizkid, Teni, Olamide, Wande Coal, Harrysongz, and many others.

