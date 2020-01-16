ITS DONE! Chelsea Star Defender Signs New Contract Till 2025

Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new long-term contract that keeps him at the club until the summer of 2025.

James, 20, has made 18 appearances for the Blues after scoring on his debut in a 7-1 victory over Grimsby in the Carabao Cup third round in September.

“It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out,” said James. “To have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.”

James, who also scored a late equaliser to earn Chelsea a Champions League point against Ajax in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in November, added: “I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family.”

He signed for Chelsea at under-nine level having trained at Cobham since the age of six.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “The smooth way Reece has fitted into the team so quickly despite missing the start of the season has been clear for everyone to see.

“Reece started his football education with us at the age of six and his performances on loan at Wigan last season paved the way for a strong beginning to his career in the Chelsea team. “We’re very pleased he now has the perfect opportunity to build on that and become a major player for us for many years to come.”

