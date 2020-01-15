It’s another sad commentary, says PDP

Our Reporter

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed shock at the judicial loss of the Imo State Government House to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP is surprised at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Imo state governorship election describing it as yet another very sad commentary on our nation’s democratic order”, it said through its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said the party finds it difficult to understand how Senator Hope Uzodinma/APC, who came 4th in the March 9, 2019 governorship election, with just 96,458 votes, will suddenly, by the token of the judgment of the Supreme Court, defeat Governor Emeka Ihedioha/PDP that scored 276,404 votes.

“In fact, the PDP and indeed, most Nigerians are still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.”

The party described as lamentable that the destiny of Imo people has been taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election.

The statement said: “The people of Imo state are now confronted with the challenge of having a government that they cannot identify with and which cannot connect with them, having not emanated from them.

“Moreover, all the gains, including the development and stability already achieved by the people-based government, under Governor Emeka Ihedioha/PDP administration in the state are now heavily jeopardised.

“Indeed, the mournful and despondent ambience that now pervades in Imo state is a loud testimony that the judgment did not reflect the expectation of the people of Imo state as expressed at the polls.”

Recognising the Supreme Court ruling as final, the PDP, however urged all party stakeholders in the state to remain united and calm, and await further instruction from the party’s national leadership.

