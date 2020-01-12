It’s An Abuse Of Office – PDP Reacts To The Use Of Presidential Jet By Buhari’s Daughter

According to Punch Metro, the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday said President Muhammadu Buhari abused his office and allegedly exhibited the worst form of corruption by dispatching the officially restricted Presidential jet to airlift his daughter, Hanan, for her private photography event in Bauchi State.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement described the action as provocative, condemnable, completely improper and an unpardonable slap on the sensibility of millions of Nigerians, particularly, the youths, who look up to Buhari for integrity, uprightness and respect for rules.

He stated that the development was a strong pointer to the alleged recklessness that pervades the Buhari regime and the alleged indefensible annexation of the national assets and resources for illegal private use.

Ologbondiyan said, “It is even most appalling that instead of apologizing to Nigerians, the Buhari Presidency, in its arrogance, is resorting to falsehood and trying to justify the inexcusable.

“Our party holds that Mr. President should apologise for approving that her daughter uses the Presidential jet just for the purpose of allegedly taking photographs in a Durbar event in Bauchi state.

“Perhaps, the Buhari Presidency forgot that it is public knowledge that the Presidential fleet can only be authorized for use by the President, the First Lady, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, former Presidents, Presidential delegation and no one else.”

He added, “Moreover, the rules do not grant the President any powers to transfer any paraphernalia of office or privileges of his position to any of his children.

“The Presidency’s defence is therefore a direct spat on millions of Nigerians who cannot freely ply our highways because Mr. President and his party the APC, have failed to fix and rid our roads of kidnappers and bandits, who have practically taken over major routes under their despicable watch.

“The PDP notes that never in the history of our nation has a Presidency exhibited such arrogance, impunity and corruption, adding that the action has further shown that the Buhari Presidency had only been parading and getting away with false integrity.”

According to him, Buhari heavily accused and criticized previous administrations of voting and wasting huge resources to maintain the Presidential fleet and promised to sell off most of the planes to save cost.

He stated that since Buhari assumed office, none of the planes had been sold.

He added that instead, the Buhari Presidency had continued to budget more funds for the fleet with N8.5 bn budgeted for 2020 alone, only to approve that his daughter uses a presidential jet for her private photography event.

Ologbondiyan said, “The PDP urges the Buhari Presidency to respect the sensibilities of Nigerians by immediately withdrawing his provocative justification and show leadership by apologizing to the nation for this abuse of office.”

