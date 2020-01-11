“It’s 2020 And I Still Don’t Like Stupid People” – Simi

Talented singer and songwriter, Simi has disclosed that she still dislikes stupid people in 2020.

Simi happens to be very vocal on social media and her remarks often receive lots of bashing from many users who feel her posts are offensive and uncalled for.

She once revealed that she can tolerate some things but not stupid people, and it annoyed many folks who felt that she shouldn’t refer to people as being ‘stupid’.

That notwithstanding, she still took to her Twitter page to state that “stupid people” are still the bane of her existence even in the new year.

See her post below:-

