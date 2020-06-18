Italian Legend Slams Ronaldo As One Of Juve’s Problem

Cristiano Ronaldo has been singled out for criticism by former Italy forward Luca Toni following Juventus penalty loss to Napoli in the Coppa Italian game played on Wednesday.

The match finished goalless during regulation time and Gattuso’s men went on to win 4-2 on penalties. The ex-Capocannoniere watched as Ronaldo lost back-to-back finals for the first time in his career and wasn’t happy as he named the former Real Madrid star as one of Maurizio Sarri’s problems.

“It’s a defeat that also bears the signature of Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told Rai Uno. “The Portuguese is in difficulty physically and he can’t even dribble a man.”

He then went on to praise his former national teammate Gianluigi Buffon, who kept another clean sheet at full-time. “Buffon was Juventus’ best player on the pitch.”

Also, adding his voice was former Juventus forward, Alessandro Del Piero and he wasn’t happy as he feels the defeat was a slap on the Old Lady’s face.

“On an emotional level, I think this was a strong slap in the face,” Juve legend Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia.

“I think it must be used and transformed into positive energy for the end of the Serie A season and the Champions League. It must act as a motivator.

“We’ve seen there are problems, so they have to knuckle down and get things sorted out with more energy, although it’ll be difficult to find that in just three months.”

source:- fcnaija

