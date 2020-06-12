Categories
channels tv News

Italia Cup: Ronaldo Misses Penalty In Milan Clash

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) semi-final second leg football match Juventus vs AC Milan on June 12, 2020 at the Allianz stadium in Turin. Miguel MEDINA / AFP

 

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday missed a penalty during the Italian Cup (Coppa Italia) semi-final second leg football match against AC Milan.

The superstar hit the post in the second leg clash against AC Milan with the aggregate score at 1-1.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Fans were quick to take to social media and say Ronaldo was copying his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi in missing the penalty.

You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!

Meanwhile, Juve are missing captain Giorgio Chiellini, striker Gonzalo Higuain, Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Turkey defender Merih Demiral.

On the other hand, Milan are without injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic as they attempt to beat Juve in Turin for the first time since 2011. Forward Samu Castillejo and defender Theo Hernandez are suspended.

Trending Now!  Viewers Mock The La Liga Virtual Crowd In The Clash Against Sevilla vs Real Betis

More to follow…

Leave a Reply

Naija singles are welcome! Find love here! Beautiful! Absolutely beautiful! Looking for love? Join in!

Ever taken a porn survey? Here's what it looks like!