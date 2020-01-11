‘It was a mistake’: Iran admits downing Ukrainian jet

Our Reporter

Iran, in a dramatic u-turn on Saturday, admitted its military “unintentionally” shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, after mistaking it for a cruise missile. All 176 on board died in the Wednesday crash.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, gave his condolences over the disaster, while President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic “deeply regrets the disastrous mistake” and pledged compensation for the bereaved families. The jetliner was flying close to a sensitive Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps military site when it was downed because of “human error,” the army said after conducting its own investigation.

It said the “culprits” would be identified and referred to judicial authorities. The commander of the Guards’ aerospace force, Amir Ali Hajizadeh, blamed a failure in communications. The operative who first mistakenly identified the plane as an incoming missile failed to get a second opinion due to a “disturbance” and had only 10 seconds to make a decision, he said. The military said it was at its ‘highest level of readiness’ amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a condition, because of human error and in a unintentional way, the flight was hit,” the military said. It apologised and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies. Rouhani said his country “deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.” He added:” My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. “Investigations continue to identify and prosecute this great tragedy and unforgivable mistake”. The US and Canada, citing intelligence, had said they suspected that Iran shot down the aircraft.

Teheran denied the allegation, the head of Iran’s civil aviation authority, Ali Abedzadeh, saying on Friday that it was impossible due to close coordination between Iran’s air defence and the civil aviation department. “What is obvious for us, and what we can say with certainty, is that no missile hit the plane,” Abedzadeh was quoted as saying. The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at US forces in Iraq.

In a social media post, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that “human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to the disaster”. “Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims and to other affected nations.” The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, when it was shot down.

