Popular Nigerian fuji singer, Pasuma Wonder is saddened by the declining number of fuji artistes in the country.

The singer shared his opinion during an Instagram live session with Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham. According to him, it is sad that budding fuji artistes now prefer to sing hip-hop. Pasuma stated that after fuji artiste, Shanko Rasheed rose to fame, he is yet to find another artiste doing fuji music. “It is sad that budding fuji artistes now prefer to sing hip-hop. After Shanko Rasheed and his set, we are yet to find other young artistes doing fuji music. Even Destiny Boy that was meant to do fuji has decided to focus on hip-hop.”

Pasuma stated that the search for new fuji music talents would commence after the Coronavirus pandemic. , “After this COVID-19 pandemic, we have plans to organise a competition for talented fuji artistes. We keep seeing the same faces in fuji music circles, unlike the hip-hop genre where new talents are discovered every time. We would do whatever we can to grow fuji music.”

Pasuma who has worked with artistes like Olamide and Lil Kesh also stated that people loved to pay attention to the ‘groovy’ part of his music at the expense of the words of wisdom in his lyrics. “People need to be patient enough to listen to the words of wisdom in my music. Most people focus on the groovy part of my songs; they are not patient enough to listen to the words of wisdom in them. Most people don’t focus on the lyrics because my music is a combination of ‘groove’ and words of wisdom,”

He also maintained that it was important to make a positive impact in the lives of other people. “It is important for people to know that one has impacted their lives. Even the people who love the persons one has impacted would always pray for one. If you are from a humble background, you would know that no one deserves to suffer.”

The post ““It Is Sad That Budding Fuji Artistes Now Prefer To Sing Hip-Hop”- Fuji Artiste, Pasuma Speaks appeared first on tooXclusive.