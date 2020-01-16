Isioma Said Yes’ – Popular Singer, Harrysong Announces Engagement To His Girlfriend

Harrison Okiri, Nigerian musician better known as Harrysong, has finally shut the doors of bachelorhood as he proposed to his girlfriend — and she said yes.

The ‘Reggae Blues’ crooner took to his social media on Tuesday to announce the engagement with an emotional message.

He also shared a video of the beautiful engagement ring on his wife-to-be’s finger, stating that “Isioma said yes”.

He added that the lovebirds would get married this year using the hashtag #KingIsi2020.

Harrysong, who appeared to be in love, described his girlfriend as a replica of a mother in his life as she is caring, forgiving and has made his life beautiful.

“I lost my mother when I was very young, I’m happy to have found a mother in you” he said with a video capturing the engagement ring on his girlfriend’s finger.

“You care for me, you forgive me so easily, you make my life so beautiful, You’re patient and kind. What a beauty to behold. You’re my #Isioma #KingIsi2020 #Isiomasaidyes.”

