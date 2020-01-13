Isiaka, other PDP bigwigs join APC in Ogun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun will tomorrow receive leading politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The event will hold at the Ake Palace Ground in Abeokuta.

Defectors include former PDP Deputy Governor under the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Alhaja Salamat Badru; ADC governorship candidate in the 2019 election Prince Gboyega Isiaka; two-term member of the House of Representative Dave Salako; former PDP Chairman and former Secretary Chief Joju Fadairo and Chief Pegba Otemolu.

Others are: Mrs. Iyabode Apampa; former Commissioner for Forestry Alhaji Ali Ajibode, former Commissioner for Works Olayiwola Taiwo; former Commissioner for Rural Development Otunba Fatai Sowemimo; Olootu Dipo Sofowora, and many others leaders.

A statement by Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee Tunde Oladunjoye said the governor insisted on running an inclusive government involving politicians of various parties and technocrats.

State Chairman Yemi Sanusi described Abiodun’s decision to receive the defectors as a ‘welcome development and a clear indication that the governor is doing well in governance and politics of our dear state’.

According to Alhaja Badru, ‘the future of the state is in capable hands under the leadership of Governor Abiodun, and members of the PDP are ready to work with him to actualise his lofty plans for the state’.

For Isiaka, his confidence in the Abiodun-led administration was high. He said: “We are confident because the morning shows the night from what we have seen in five months. If we had not seen positive signs, we probably would not have graduated our relationship. I have come with the leadership of my political structure across the state. This is to signify the fact that we are confident and happy with the way the governor is putting the state on a greater scale.”