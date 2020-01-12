Isiaka, Badru, other Ogun PDP bigwigs join APC

In a what may appear like a political earthquake in Ogun State, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Isiaka; former Deputy Governor Alhaja Salmot Badru and other bigwigs in the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have resolved to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Isiaka, a three time governorship contestant, Badru and thousands of their followers would be received into APC on Tuesday by Governor Dapo Abiodun at a political reception slated for Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, the state capital to mark their formal declaration for APC.

The Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of Ogun State APC, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement said the reception falls in line with Governor Abiodun’s policy of running an all inclusive administration.

Oladunjoye cited other top politicians moving to APC to include a two-term member of House of Representatives Apostle Dave Salako; former Chairman of PDP and former Secretary of PDP in Ogun State, Chief Joju Fadairo and Chief Pegba Otemolu respectively; Chief (Mrs.) Iyabode Apampa; former Commissioner for Forestry, Alhaji Ali Ajibode; former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Olayiwola Waliu Taiwo; former Commissioner for Rural Development, Otunba Fatai Sowemimo, Olootu Dipo Sofowora, and many others leaders.