Hello fellow Naijaloadites,

As usual we are here again with another sexual problem to solve.

Someone seems to need help as he has pointed out that his girlfriend has been complaining about him having a small Penis.

He said:-

“Dear Naijaloaded, I am a very good reader of almost all your posts and I love what you guys are doing. Straight to the reason for this mail, my recent girlfriend has been complaining that I have a small dick and this makes me feel less of a man.

I really love her and don’t want to lose her to anyone. What should I do to increase the size of my dick? I will be in the comment section.”

What Do You Think He Should Do?

Drop Your Comments Below.

If you want your relationship stories posted on Naijaloaded or you need advice!! Send a mail to: Linkup@naijaloaded.com

The post Is There Any Solution For Guys With Small D!ck? (A Naijaloadite Needs Help) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...