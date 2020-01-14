Iran Promises To Punish Those Responsible For Ukrainian Jet Crash

Following the killing of senior Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3 and the tension that has ensued from it.

Iranian military had shot down a Ukrainian jet is one of such tension.

The downing of the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on Wednesday came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing US forces in Iraq.

Iran had previously denied having any affiliations with the downing of the jet but later admitted that it “unintentionally” shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board.

The military said the jet turned towards a sensitive site belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and was then mistaken for a cruise missile.

However, in a televised speech by President Hassan on Tuesday, he said the Iran Government will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane adding that the “tragic event” would be investigated thoroughly.

“It was an unforgivable error … one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash,” he said.

“Iranian Armed Forces admitting their mistake is a good first step … We should assure people that it will not happen again,” he said, adding that his government was “accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash”.

