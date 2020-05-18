Invest Abacha loot in Niger Delta

Chris Udoh

SIR: In January 2018, the federal government recovered $322 million Abacha loot from Switzerland. And the government told us that they spent the whole money on ‘Social Investment’.

I am unable to understand what this means in real terms. Now, another recovery of $311 is here with us and the government (through Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu) tells us that the funds have already been allocated in full to the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressways and the second Niger Bridge.

While I do not contest the president’s constitutional powers, I would rather suggest a fair distribution of these recovered monies.

For the records, it is important for all of us to know the source of the billions of dollars that Abacha stole. For avoidance of doubt, this money did not come from cocoa, it did not come from groundnuts, it was not from cotton, neither was it from tomatoes.

The billions that Abacha stole could have come from nowhere else but from Niger Delta oil and my state, Akwa Ibom, produced the highest portion of this oil money.

Now that the loot is recovered, I believe that the real owners of these monies should form part to benefit from its allocation and distribution

Akwa Ibom people are nice, accommodating, peaceful and quiet people. Let these wonderful traits not suffer us to become net losers in your economy into its perpetuity.

It is on record that appointments into critical economic positions have eluded our sons and daughters of Akwa Ibom origin.

I have not seen Akwa Ibom represented in the board of NNPC despite the state being the highest producer of oil in Nigeria.

We are not in the CBN, Sovereign funds, key security departments and other federal government owned institutions. Do not allow us to lose all these and Abacha loot comes and is flown over our heads to somewhere else.

We are for a win-win situation. Mr President, kindly authorize that this latest recovered $311 million to be invested 100% in the completion of the East-West Road.

Secondly, that the $3.4 billion IMF loan to be spent on Ibom Deep Seaport construction project in Akwa Ibom State and on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

I trust that this IMF loan repayment plan will still be attached to the interest of the oil that we produce and the economic enterprises of the East.

We are devastated with pollution and land degradation caused by years of oil exploitation. Akwa Ibom people would need life-after-oil and the time to create Infrastructure that guarantees our future is now.

Chris Udoh, FCA Akwa Ibom State.

