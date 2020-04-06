‘Inter Will Try To Sign Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri Or Marcos Alonso’

Italian journalist and transfer market expert Gianluca Di Marzio discussed Inter’s plans for the upcoming summer transfer window in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky Sport 24 yesterday.

First, he discussed the future of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, who has struggled to make a solid impact with the Nerazzurri since joining from Tottenham in the January transfer window.

“Eriksen will stay at Inter. To think that he could leave would be an own goal for Inter. The period in which the activity will be resumed will be used to better insert him and make him become the reference point for Inter in the future. I don’t see any signs of a definitive rejection of him at all.”

The journalist then highlighted how the Milanese club may look to make a star signing, similar to their purchase of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku last summer.

“A Lukaku style purchase? I think so. Inter have the space and economic strength for an important signing. They will have to redeem some obligations or rights agreed with other teams, like Sensi.

“These are already expenses that Inter have planned for. But a strong left back like Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri would be a great purchase. And I think that Inter will try.”

Finally, Di Marzio revealed that Inter have remained interested in Napoli striker Dries Mertens, whose contract expires with the Partenopei at the end of the season. The player is still negotiating a new deal with the Naples based club.

“Mertens? Inter have never stopped thinking about him.”

