Inspector General Of Police Orders Investigation Of D’Banj Over Rape Allegations

The Nigerian Inspector General of Police has ordered for the investigation of D’Banj over the rape allegations leveled against him by a victim, Seyitan.

The news that D’banj had arrested Seyitan, made her sleep in a cell with criminals and forced her to reenact her statement had caused outrage on the internet. The singer was also said to have made her promote his new music on her social media pages and deleted her tweets which accused him of the crime. Celebrity disc jockey, Dorcas Shola Fapson who also made a call to the victim alleged that the singer had told her he paid his lawyers 25 million naira over the case so she doesn’t stand a chance in winning.

However, the Inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu has taken up the issue and order for an investigation to take place. This was addressed in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Area 10, Garki, Abuja. The IG’s letter was in response to a petition written to the IG by Mr. Tommy Ojoge-Daniel, a lawyer to Miss Seyitan Babatayo. The letter written by the IG is titled, ‘Re: Petition Against (1) Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo (Aka D’Banj) for Rape Indecent Sexual Assault, Attempted Assault on Miss Seyitan Temidayo.

The letter read in part, “I forward herewith copy of letter dated June 5, 2020 received from Ojoge, Omileye and Partners on the above underlined subject. I am to respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector-General of Police that you treat. “Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.”

