Inspector arrested for N40,000 extortion

An Inspector of Police attached to Ago Palace Division, Okota, who was caught on video extorting a motorist N40,000 has been arrested, the command said on Sunday.

Rapper Ruggedman on Saturday shared a 43- second video of Inspector Taloju Martin, the Station Officer (SO) of Ago Police Station counting the money he collected from a motorist and saying it was not complete.

The video, which generated public outcry, forced the command headquarters to invite the policeman, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and some others to Ikeja for investigation.

The man from whom the Inspector extorted the money was also invited to the meeting where he explained that the Inspector seized his vehicle for alleged violation of restriction order.

According to a statement by spokesman Bala Elkana, the culprit was identified and arrested after the video was analysed, bringing to three the number of policemen arrested on two separate incidents within the week for extortion of motorists.

“He is Inspector Taloju Martin attached to Ago Police Station as Station Officer (SO). The complainant has also been identified. The money extorted is recovered and handed over to him by the Commissioner of Police

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, (CP) Hakeem Odumosu has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Charge of Criminal Investigation to carry out an in depth investigation into the activities of Ago Police Station as a whole.

“The Inspector arrested is handed over to Provost Marshall for Orderly Room Trial. Commissioner of Police has reaffirmed his stance against corrupt practices and impunity. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

