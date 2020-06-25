INSIDE AKWA IBOM’S COCONUT PLANTATION AND OIL FACTORY

The 11,000 Hectares Coconut Plantation in the Eastern Obolo/Mkpat Enin has witnessed considerable improvement since February this year, when the State Ministry of Agriculture and Women Affairs started applying specially blended fertilizers from the State based Fertilizer blending plant.









The plantation along other coconut plantations across the state will feed the St. Gabriel Coconut Oil Factory

which is to process 1million coconuts a day.

At the Oil Factory, the Manager of the project Alper Yilmaz said that apart from very few fittings, the major remaining part of the project is the installation of the production lines, a process which is delayed because of the global pandemic that has hindered the arrival of the foreign experts.







Today the State’s Information Management Team visited the plantation and the coconut oil processing factory and the result was encouraging.

