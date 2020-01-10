INSECURITY: See Number of Kidnappees by State in 2019

Insurgency in Nigeria has become a worrisome norm. The fight to reduce the advancement and activities of insurgents seem to be lacking the necessary bite.

Statisense in a publication, released state of insecurity in the nation by displaying total number of Kidnappees by State.

See the list below:

Kaduna: 252

Katsina: 169

Rivers: 161

Zamfara: 146

Borno: 96

Niger: 96

Kogi: 62

Taraba: 44

Edo: 41

FCT: 41

Adamawa: 34

Bayelsa: 29

Ondo: 25

Osun: 25

Akwa Ibom: 20

Sokoto: 18

Delta: 15

Enugu: 13

Ogun: 12

Nasarawa: 12

Lagos: 8

Ekiti: 8

Plateau: 7

Oyo: 7

Kwara: 7

Yobe: 6

Cross River: 5

Abia: 5

Kano: 5

Kebbi: 5

Benue: 3

Anambra: 3

Imo: 2

Ebonyi: 2

Jigawa: 2

StatiSense

(NST/CFR)

