Insecurity: Buhari reassures Nigerians of protection

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured Nigerians that he would not spare any cost in his resolve to see that peace and security were achieved across the country.

He also said he would redouble efforts to ensure Nigerians got their constitutional rights as regards security.

The President gave the assurance during his meeting with members of the National Security Council (NSC) in Abuja on Thursday.

National Security Adviser, Maj.- Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd.), related the President’s message while briefing State House correspondents after the meeting in Abuja.

Monguno also said Buhari briefed the council on the challenges facing the country, including terrorism in the Northeast as well as banditry and kidnapping in other parts of the country.

He said: “Mr. President noted all the issues raised and of course in due time, he will be able to address these issues.

“Arising from this meeting, I will like to assure all Nigerians that Mr. President is fully on board. He is committed to doing whatever is necessary to reduce the spate of violence and insecurity in the country.

“He is also committed to spending whatever resources he has at his disposal to bring to a quick end to all the issues affecting Nigerians and bringing a lot of sorrows to Nigerians. That is the most important takeaway from today’s meeting.

”Mr. President’s reassurance that issues are being addressed and that he will redouble his effort in ensuring that the primary responsibility of government, which is to ensure the safety of lives and property, is realised.”

He said the meeting kicked off with a briefing by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on the gains made so far, highlighting areas of concern, areas which needed to be addressed as well as making projections for the next couple of weeks.

