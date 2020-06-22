Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Stop Social Media Trial – Dbanj Writes, As He Dances In Reaction To Rape Allegations

Singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj, has once again reacted to the backlash he’s been receiving on social media after a lady, Seyitan Babatayo, took to Twitter to accuse him of raping her in 2018, an allegation which the singer denied.

Reports emerged last week, claiming Dbanj ordered the police to arrest Seyitan over her allegations and this angered lots of Nigerians including celebrities, as they took to social media to call the singer out and accuse him of intimidating Seyitan.

Reacting to the backlash he received following the alleged arrest of Seyitan, Dbanj shared a video on Instagram of him dancing to his hit song ‘Olorun maje’ which is a Yoruba phrase that means ‘God forbid’.

He captioned his video post; ”Innocent until proven guilty…., STOP SOCIAL MEDIA TRIAL #SAY NO TO RAPE AND HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION”

