Inner Wheel Nigeria emphasises breastfeeding awareness

NATIONAL representative/president of Inner Wheel Clubs in Nigeria, Adekemi Oduronke Adeyemi, has emphasised the need for more awareness on the importance of breastfeeding.

Adeyemi spoke during the 33rd National Conference/Rally of the clubs which was held in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta State.

Noting that it was the first time the club will be holding its national rally in the state, she expressed satisfaction that the feat came in her time, adding that it gave the group opportunity to “enlighten communities” about the philanthropic gestures of the organisation.

She stated that unlike the usual tours and visits that accompany the annual rally, this year’s was different.

“This year we flagged it off with a seminar on awareness of breastfeeding at the Ekpan General Hospital. We shared a lot of gifts to the expectant mothers and the nurses enlighten them more on what to do while expecting their babies and afterwards,” Adeyemi said.

She further stated that Inner Wheel is committed to, among other things, empowering widows, establishing women in desired trades and skills, as well as promoting “true friendship” across international borders.

In a brief lecture, presented by a past board director of the body, Prof. Bakky Ngozi Adirika, she explained that in togetherness lies “unity, strength and protection.”

Speaking on the theme ‘Together We Can,’ the professor recalled that in a bid to fashioning better humanity in the world, Inner Wheel was founded by Olivia Golding, close to a century back.

Adirika urged members to “commit with conviction and compassion,” adding that “togetherness ensures unity. If you are not so strong, you are protected and if you are strong, you are protected. Togetherness is a concept that brings strength.”

Inner Wheel is one of the largest female organisations, with over 103,000 members in the world. In Nigeria, there are more than 1,100 members spread across 85 clubs which make up five districts, 911, 912, 913, 914 and 910.

Other high point of the event was the presentation of awards to 10 personalities who have distinguished themselves in assisting the needy in the society.

They included chairmen of Warri South West and Warri South, Tuoyo Oritsematosan and Dr. Michael Tidi, Evang. Efeturi Okene, Rotn. Felix Adeoye, Dame Still Popo, among others.

