Inner Wheel Club of Onigbongbo donates N7m building to blind man

Joseph Eshanokpe

TOUCHED by the plight of a visually impaired man, Muda Yusuf Sanni, the Inner Wheel Club (INW) of Onigbongbo recently presented him with a house in Idafa, Maya, Ikorodu, Lagos. The building, said to be worth about N7million, comprises two-bedroom bungalow and two units of one bedroom suite.

Speaking at the inauguration, INW Club of Onigbongbo President, Bimbo Benson, who was full of joy, gave glory to God for the completion of the project during her tenure. She also thanked members of the club for supporting the project.

INW District 911 chairman, Adejumoke Odulaja, sang her heart out expressing her happiness on the inauguration of the house, noting that INW is the largest female charity in the world with the main objective of touching lives and serving humanity selflessly.

She backed her statement with a song: ”O Innerwheel, I will put in my whole heart. If I put in my whole heart, God will take care of me. He will never let me down, I will put in my whole.”

She also thanked members of the club, especially the fundraiser, Bridget Adebayo, a past district chairman (PDC), for their contributions and dedication to the completion of the house.

A member of the club, Osenike Ajadi, in her report, said Adebayo, a Christain, mooted the idea of assisting Sanni, a Muslim. She said Adebayo was moved seeing Sanni being piloted to the mosque for prayers daily on her way to Morning Mass. This was in October 2016. On December 15, the project started and foundation was laid 18 days later. But there was a snag. The club had only N50,000 in its account.

Despite this handicap, she said, the club was able to complete the house in record time. She thanked members for their commitment. Specifically, she praised a past International INW president, Oluyemisi Alatise, noting that she was among those who kick-started huge donations.

But Ajadi said the house would have been completed much earlier if not for some reasons, among which were the activities of artisans. ”This group of workers are not trustworthy,” she said, urging union leaders to inculcate in them the fear of God.

Ajadi pledged INW’s care for Sanni: ”We do not plan to abandon this gentleman because of his challenges. We appeal to individuals and bodies to partner with us in his monthly upkeeps,” she said.

Alatise also expressed satisfaction with the INW Club of Onigbongbo for executing the project. Rotary Club of Onigbongbo President donated N100,000 each on behalf of the club to INW and his family.

