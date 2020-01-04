Injured man runs naked from Specialist hospital

Osagie Otabor, Benin

Residents of St Saviour road were taken aback when they saw an injured man running the street holding an intravenous drip.

The young man who wore only pants had bandage on his head while blood flowed down his body.

People ran away when they saw him.

When our reporter interviewed him, he said he was attacked by some boys and labelled a criminal.

He refused to give his name.

Further questioning made him to say he fled the Specialist hospital because the people that took him there abandoned him.

Officials at the hospital refused to comment on the incident.

