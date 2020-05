Covid-19: Infinix Mobility Limited today donated truck-load of various food items and materials worth several millions of Naira to the Lagos State Government in support of the fight against the COVID-19

Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), on Monday, donated some relief materials to the Lagos state Government to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic, which necessitated a lockdown in the state

