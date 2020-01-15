INEC set for Kano election re-run

By Kolade Adeyemi, Kano

The Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner of (INEC) Professor Risqua Shehu said yesterday that the commission was set to conduct a free and fair re -run election in nine local government.

Shehu, who made this known at a meeting with Stakeholders said it has developed a time-table of activities for the re-run scheduled for January 25.

He said an Appeal Court in Kaduna at various sittings had ordered re-run elections in Federal and state Constituencies in which two are from Kiru/ Bebeji and Tudun Wada Doguwa with two polling Units in Kumbotso Federal Constituency and 12 polling Units in four other state constituency in Bunkure, Madobi, Minjibir and Rogo amongst all the participating political parties.

According to him the re-run election will be conducted in 60 registration areas across the affected local governments with 41, 4000 registered voters in 698 polling units, 166 voting points, given 864 voting points.

He said with eleven days away from the date of the election INEC has all the non-sensitive materials in the affected local government areas, as batching of the material has commenced while the Commission is expecting the arrival of the sensitive materials from the headquarters adding that all political parties will be inform as soon as CBN received them.

