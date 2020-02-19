INEC Recruitment: Apply Here!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment to the position of Registration Area Officers (RAOs) on Grade Levels 07 and 08 in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the Country and experienced Professionals on Grade Levels 09 – 14 .

INTRODUCTION

CATEGORIES

I. Professionals/Experienced hires – Grade Levels 09 -14.

II. Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 08

III. Executive Officer (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 07

REQUISITE QUALIFICATIONS BY CATEGORIES

i. PROFESSIONALS/ EXPERIENCED HIRES – GRADE LEVELS 09 – 14

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or HND in Social Sciences, the Sciences or Humanities, Masters

degree, Professional qualification chartered by legislation, NYSC Discharge or Exemption Certificate and

post-qualification cognate experience is an added advantage.

ii. ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER II (REGISTRATION AREA OFFICER) – GRADE LEVEL 08

Applicants must possess a Bachelor’s Degree or HND in Social Sciences, Sciences or Humanities, and NYSC

Discharge or Exemption Certificate.

iii. EXECUTIVE OFFICER (REGISTRATION AREA OFFICER) – GRADE LEVEL 07

Applicants must possess:

National Certificate in Education (NCE) or

National Diploma with a minimum of 2 years post-qualification cognate experience.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

In addition, an applicant MUST: –

i. Be a Nigerian Citizen;

ii. Present a Certificate of State of Origin Signed by the Chairman/ Secretary of his/her Local Government. A Certificate of endorsement by Liaison Officers is not acceptable;

iii. Be computer literate;

iv. Be Certified by Government Medical Officer to be physically and mentally fit for appointment in the Commission;

v. Not be above 35 years of age for the entry point and 45years of age for the experienced hire.

JOB DESCRIPTION (PROFESSIONALS/ EXPERIENCED HIRES)

i. Work in designated Professional Departments of the Commission as may be assigned.

JOB DESCRIPTION (REGISTRATION AREA OFFICER)

i. General Data Management and maintenance of Polling Units records in respect of a given Registration Area;

ii. Compile and update Register/Records of voters in the Polling Units of the Registration Area;

iii. Issue Temporary/Permanent /Duplicate Voter Cards as approved by the Commission;

iv. Monitor Electoral Activities and other duties that may be assigned within the Registration Area.

METHOD OF APPLICATION

All applications are to be made online. Suitably qualified candidates should log on to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Portal www.inecrecruitment.com to complete the prescribed application form free of charge. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the next phase of the recruitment exercise.

Current Open Positions

1 Professionals/Experienced Hires – Grade Levels 09 -14

2 Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 08

3 Executive Officer (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 07.

Terms of Use

1. You must be 18 years and above to register on this platform.

2. One and only one registration is permitted, failure to comply will lead to disqualification.

3. The application is free.

4. You must possess a valid form of identification.

5. You can be called to any part of the country for an aptitude test, interview or job placement, as the Commission deems fit.

6. You will be responsible for all your expenses if called for an aptitude test or interview, this include your transportation, feeding and accommodation.

7. You cannot edit your biodata once submitted.

8. The Commission reserves the right to cancel your application on an account of a breach.

9. The Commission reserves the right to modify the application, the terms of use, and any other agreement as it relates to this exercise

10. Signing up signifies that you have read and agree to these conditions.

