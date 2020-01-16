INEC Gives Update On Cross River Rerun Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River says it has begun sensitisation of voters to the process of Jan. 25 re-run elections in the state.

Mrs. Ngozi Oghuma, Administrative Secretary of the commission in the state, said on Thursday in Abi, Cross River, that the sensitisation began in markets located in Yakurr and Abi Local Government Areas.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that re-run election has been scheduled for Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency and Abi State Constituency in the House of Assembly.

Oghuma said that the need for the sensitisation became imperative to create awareness and to ensure mass participation in the election.

“We are here to inform you that on Jan. 25, we are coming to conduct another election here as the court directed; we want everybody to come out massively to vote,”she said at the sensitisation programme.

She said it had become necessary to recondition and redirect the people’s minds.

Mrs Anthonia Nwobi, Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC, Cross River, enjoined the electorate to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice.

She also enjoined them to get ready their voter cards, warning them not to sell their votes.

