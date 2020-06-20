Incredible Drama In The Final Minutes As Dawson Earns Watford Point Against Ndidi’s Leicester

Incredible drama in the final minutes as Craig Dawson earns Watford point against Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City in the Premier League encounter on Saturday early kick-off.

Chelsea transfer target Ben Chilwell had put third-placed Leicester ahead in the 90th minute with a thunderous shot, before Dawson’s acrobatic overhead finish secured a draw for Watford who moved provisionally a point clear of the relegation zone.

After failing to record a single effort on target in the first half, Leicester created the majority of chances in the closing stages and went close when Marc Albrighton’s effort hit the post.

As a result, Nigel Pearson’s Watford Football club have moved 16th place and point clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played a game more than some of their rivals, while Leicester City have gone six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, , who travel to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon encounter.

