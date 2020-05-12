Improving rail service to ports

Modern ports operations require a blend of rail linkage for ease of cargo movement from the seaports to other parts of the country, including landlocked neighbouring countries. MUYIWA LUCAS writes.

Nigeria’s premier port of Apapa has a rail line that stretches through Ibadan to the northern part of the country.

This rail facility, which has undergone upgrade, has not been able to meet increasing demands for train services to move cargoes.

The roads have come under severe pressure due to its almost sole usage for movement of containers, tankers and other bulk imports like wheat that could have been moved by rail.

The country’s second largest port, Tin Can Island, was designed without a rail component, thereby making it depend on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway for cargo movement.

Aside putting enormous pressure on the roads, maritime activities in Apapa has contributed to the much-talked about gridlock in Lagos.

The Lekki Deep Seaport has been hailed as a strategic addition to the nation’s network of ports; needless to add that many of them have remained underutilised.

Studies have shown that the demand for containers is to grow by 12.9 percent yearly up to 2025, which the ports in Lagos may not have the capacity to handle. It is on this premise – an opportunity for growth and expansion – that the Lekki deep seaport was conceived.

According to the promoters, the container terminal in the port will have a 1,200m long quay, three berths and a storage yard with over 15,000 ground slots, and a capacity to support a throughput of 2.7 million TEUs yearly.

The governments at state and federal levels have assured that the Lekki seaport upon completion will contribute immensely to the growth of the maritime industry in Nigeria.

That the port will add value to the industry is not in doubt. Stakeholders are, however, worried that neither the promoters of the port and the government are yet to come out with a strategic plan linking the facility to the rail network

The entire Lekki Trade Zone, which houses the Lekki port, is not connected to any part of Nigeria by rail. This anomaly will only result to a beehive of trucks and tankers thereby replicating the ugly Apapa Tincan experience in Lekki. Already, the influx of people into new towns that are daily springing up on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

This has increased the number of vehicles on the road, thereby leading to constant traffic congestion. This regular occurrence already signals what awaits users of the road and residents when the Lekki seaport eventually comes into full operation.

NSC initiative

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has concluded arrangement for reduced cargo clearing cost and fast track treatment of Kaduna Dry Port Cargoes moving from Apapa Port in Lagos.

Its Executive Secretary, Hassan Bello, is also positioning the industry to benefit from a virile rail system once ready. This has led to meetings with the country’s largest container port operator, APM Terminals (APMT) on the issue.

Bello added that APMT has also agreed to reduce its charges on Kaduna Dry Port-bound containers in addition to giving them priority of speed.

“As soon as this is done, we will resume carriage of Kaduna bound cargoes by rail.

“We are working to see that it is fast-tracked. We held meetings with APMT on this and they waived the cost of loading.

“We factor in the various stages of cargo movements from the vessel to the quay and to the stacking area before loading them on the trains. This is about four stages.

“Also remember that when the train goes, it also brings export and empty containers back to Lagos. So, it is a two-way journey with advantages.

“We have to build capacity to make this work. The Nigeria Railway Corporation must have dedicated coaches and wagons only for the Kaduna port. We are targeting four trips a week.

“We are studying the frequency to see the number of containers on ground. If not for the Covid-19 pandemic, we would have gone far with this. We hope to resume on this when things come back to normal.’’

It would be recalled that the NSC recently facilitated a meeting between APMT and NRC to resume movement of cargoes by rail.

A recent statement from NSC indicated that both parties pledged to abide with the Standard Operating Procedure already established with regards to evacuate containers from the port in Lagos.

Solutions

It is imperative for the Federal Government, through the NRC, to seek state governments and private partnerships to attract patronage to the rail sector as a cheaper means of cargo movement.

An improved or modernised rail system without wider network linking emerging ports and increased coaches will achieve lesser results for the economy and country.

State governments planning to establish ports like Bakassi Deep Seaport, in Cross River State, Ibaka Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom, Agge Deep Seaport in Bayelsa State, Gelegele Deep Seaport in Edo and Olokola Deep Seaport in Ondo should rethink the idea if no concrete plans are on ground to link them by rail.

Funds sunk into such projects will be futile, thereby making them white elephant projects if constructed without rail linkage.

