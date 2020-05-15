Importing Madagascar’s herbal mixture is distasteful, says PSN

Adekunle Yusuf

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has criticised the importation of an herbal concoction from Madagascar.

In a statement, its President, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, said importing the herbal concoction called COVID-Organics (CVO) from Madagascar is like bringing coal to Newcastle.

“While in principle we would not mind the Nigerian government importing any new drug that is proven to cure COVID-19 or indeed any other disease for which we have neither the capacity nor the technology to produce locally, we are appalled that Nigeria is about to spend scarce foreign exchange to import coal into Newcastle. Even if we are not going to pay for this, it is thoroughly disgraceful that a country that should be the leader of Africa, with the largest GDP will allow itself to be dragged this low,” Ohuabunwa said.

Nigeria has 174 universities (43 federal, 52 state and 79 private), with 20 faculties of pharmacy and about 69 federal-funded research institutes, including National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) and the National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR), compared with Madagascar, which has only six universities, one faculty of pharmacy and nine research centres. With these resources, the PSN boss believes Nigeria should be the one to set the pace for the continent, adding that Nigeria has some of the best scientists (pharmaceutical, medical, bio-chemical, biological) in the world who have done so much work on natural and herbal medicines.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, a number of them have raised their voices that they have herbal and natural products that can be used to treat or manage COVID-19. Some have patents. Many herbal companies and producers have announced specifically that they have herbal formulations that can do what this ‘invention’ from Madagascar can do. We have raised our voices severally that the Federal Government should review these claims and help put them through clinical evaluation as most of these producers cannot afford to conduct clinical trials.

“We have recommended that a portion of the nearly N25 billion donated/allocated for the COVID-19 pandemic should be dedicated for local research and development. But our government has remained essentially silent, only waiting to participate in WHO-sponsored or mandated trials. We have been told that Nigeria is participating in the WHO solidarity trial, but nothing on trying our own inventions and formulations. Now we want to import COVID Organics from Madagascar to try? If the world can supply us synthetic and chemically-sophisticated medicines which we apparently lack the technology to pro-duce, why must we wait for the world to supply us herbal formulations which we can easily make and which we have similar products.

“We urge our government to save Nigerian pharmaceutical scientists and other scientists from the shame of having our country import and try herbal remedies which God has given us in abundance and some of which our grandfathers and grandmothers have used for ages. Let us try our own local formulations before we try COVID Organics or any other imported remedy. Every well-meaning nation has been in a race to find cures, remedies and other medical supplies used for COVID-19, while we seem to wait for other nations to solve our problems. There is much talk but little action. This dependency mentality needs to change and now is the time,” Ohuabunwa added.

