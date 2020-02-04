Impeachment: Democrats Conclude Final Arguments, Call For Trump’s Conviction

Democratic prosecutors wrapped up their final arguments at President Donald Trump’ s Senate impeachment trial on Monday with an impassioned appeal for his conviction for abuse of power.

“ You can’ t trust this president to do the right thing, ” chief House prosecutor Adam Schiff said in his closing speech on the Senate floor. “ He will not change and you know it .

“ History will not be kind to Donald Trump, ” Schiff said , urging senators to find the “ courage to stand up to him . ”

The California lawmaker told the 100 senators who will decide Trump ’s fate that the founders of the United States “ gave you a remedy and they meant for you to use it. ”

“ Now do impartial justice and convict him ,” he said .

The Senate is to vote at 4:00 pm ( 2100 GMT ) on Wednesday on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and the Republican president is all but certain of being acquitted .

Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate to 47 for the Democrats, but a two -thirds majority, or 67 senators, is needed to remove a president from office .

Source:- Punchng

