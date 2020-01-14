Imo: Uzodinma Reacts As Supreme Court Sacks Ihedioha

The newly-declared governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, has reacted to supreme Court judgment on Tuesday which sacked Gov Emeka Ihedioha

The apex court while delivering judgment declared APC’s Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

It, therefore, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return from former Governor Emeka Ihedioha and issue Uzodinma with a certificate of return as governor of the state.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun said the votes due to Uzodinma and APC from 318 polling units were wrongly excluded and should be added.

Reacting, Uzodinma said that his stolen mandate has been restored by the Supreme Court.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Declan Emelumba, said that he had always had confidence in the judiciary.

The statement read: “Yes today, my mandate given to me by the people of Imo state has been restored by the highest court in the land.

“This meant that the victory given to me by the people, but denied me, has been restored.

“I give glory and thanks to God Almighty.”

Emelumba added that the new governor will arrive Imo State tomorrow and will address the people immediately.

