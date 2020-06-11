Imo State Records First COVID-19 Death

Imo state has recorded its first COVID-19 death, as the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rises 13,873.

The Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Imo state, Professor Maurice Iwu, confirmed yesterday that there has been one COVID-19 related death in the state.

Prof Iwu disclosed that the deceased had an underlying health issues before he was brought to the isolation centre. This complicated his chances of survival.

The task force chairman said the state currently has 12 active cases of the virus in its isolation centres in Owerri and Orlu.

He noted that the committee had intensified efforts to locate and isolate those that came in contact with the positive cases.

Iwu, however, expressed worry over the decline in the use of face masks by residents of the state just as he warned that there may be upsurge in number of cases if the guidelines on prevention of the virus were not strictly adhered to.

As at Wednesday, Imo state had 83 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

409 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria yesterday alone, bringing the number of cases of the viral disease in the country to 13,873.

According to the statistics released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 201 new cases, FCT 85, Delta 22, Edo 16, Nasarawa 14, Borno 14, Kaduna 14, Bauchi 10, Rivers 9, Enugu 5, Kano 5, Ogun 4, Ondo 4, Bayelsa 2, Kebbi 2 and Plateau 2.