Area Fada, Charly Boy, has reacted to the Supreme Court’s ruling that sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Imo State Governor and appointed APC’s Hope Uzodinma.

The 68-year-old Charly Boy who is from Oguta, Imo State said:

“Imo State is Gone.”

“Dey think their terrorisim will defeat us.

“They are so ignorant they don’t understand that this too shall pass. Na dem wey no understand say dem get expiring date. Der Mumu Na follow come.”

“Second slavery loading, my people looking.

Ha, all of us no be foolishoooo Enough !!! of this bullshitooo

How long we go dey continue to dey maintain as dey keep obtaining and leaving us with nothing to sustain. Der Fathers. Yeye Govment.”

See a screenshot of his tweets below:-

y

The post “Imo State Is Gone, Second Slavery Loading” – Charly Boy Reacts As Supreme Court Sacks Emeka Ihedioha appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...