Imo Records First COVID-19 Death

(FILE PHOTO) Professor Maurice Iwu

Imo State has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in the state, Professor Maurice.

According to him, the victim had underlying health issues before he was brought to the isolation centre.

Professor Iwu believes that the victim’s condition might have complicated his chances of survival.

