Imo Records First COVID-19 Death

Imo State has recorded its first COVID-19 fatality.
This was revealed on Wednesday by the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in the state, Professor Maurice.
Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!
According to him, the victim had underlying health issues before he was brought to the isolation centre.
You won't see these cams anywhere! Only here, and it works! Nigerians are welcome too! Check it out!
Professor Iwu believes that the victim’s condition might have complicated his chances of survival.