Imo: Oshiomhole Reconciles Uzodinma, Okorocha

Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reconciled the new Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma and the Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha.

Both men did not see eye to eye for a long time, after they took opposing camps during the governorship poll.

Okorocha, then the incumbent governor, had thrown his weight behind Uche Nwosu, his son-in-law, as his successor.

But Oshiomhole declared his support for Uzodinma.

Even after the election was over and Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced winner, the disagreement continued.

When Ihedioha was sacked by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, Okorocha congratulated Uzodinma, expressing his readiness to work with him.

On Wednesday, both men shook hands before Uzodinma said in pidgin: “I don catch you na.”

Oshiomhole then sang: “We are reconciling; we are reuniting; as victory comes our way, we put the past behind.”

