Imo Election: We’re Joyful Over Supreme Court’s Declaration- APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the party is ecstatic over the Supreme Court’s judgment declaring its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma the winner of the March 9th, 2019 Imo state Governorship election.

The apex court in a unanimous judgment delivered by a 7-man panel annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and declared Uzodinma winner of the election.

The apex court validated the over 300, 000 votes canceled during the election and said it all belonged to Uzodinma.

In a statement released by its publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC said it has never lost faith in the judiciary, and the outcome of the judgment has restored their stolen mandate.

“We salute Senator Hope Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo Governorship election.

“We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the Party’s mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts.

The APC calls on all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Senator Uzodinma to ensure the success of the Party’s Next Level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South East.”

