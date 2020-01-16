Imo Election: PDP Is A Very Unserious Opposition – Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, briefing reporters in Ugheli, Delta State on January 16, 2020.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo, has described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a very unserious opposition.

He made the remark during an interview with reporters on Wednesday while attending an event in Ughelli, Delta State.

“We have an opposition that is a very unserious opposition; an opposition that is not ready to take but they are ready to give,” said the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He further described the PDP as “an opposition that takes the benefit from the system; from a particular institution and they don’t want to take the downs from that same institution.”

Keyamo faulted the reaction of the opposition party to the judgement of the Supreme Court which removed Mr Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State.

A seven-man panel of justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammed, had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC0 to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha and give same to Senator Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Party (APC).

Reacting in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP rejected the judgement and wondered how Uzodinma who came fourth could be declared as the winner of the election.

“In fact, the PDP and indeed, most Nigerians are still at a loss as to understand the basis upon which the Supreme Court arrived at its decision.

“The party says it is lamentable that the destiny of the people of Imo state is being taken from the governor they chose and voted for and handed over to individuals and a political party that do not have their blessing and mandate and which they rejected at the election,” the opposition party said.

On his part, Keyamo believes members of the opposition party are not objective with their reaction because the court’s ruling did not favour them.

He highlighted the events in two states where members of the APC were barred from participating in the 2019 general elections.

The minister questioned, “The same court that gave them victories and excluded us entirely in Rivers State, excluded us entirely in Zamfara State; is that the same kangaroo court?

“How can democrats come out and make such very inciting statement? I think it is an irresponsible statement.

“It doesn’t even deserve a response and they need to apologise to Nigerians and to the Supreme Court; it’s extremely provocative,” he added.

